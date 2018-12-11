  • Rajasthan

    Cong 98
    BJP 78
    RLM 0
    OTH 23

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 109
    BJP 110
    BSP 5
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 60
    BJP 23
    JCC 5
    OTH 2

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 87
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 2
    OTH 9

  • Mizoram

    MNF 24
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 9

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Assembly election results: BJP MP Shripad Naik says poll outcome no mandate against Modi govt

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 1:41 PM

With election trends showing reverses for the BJP, Union minister Shripad Naik Tuesday said the outcome of assembly polls in five states is dependent on "local factors" and it is not a verdict on the performance of the Narendra Modi government.

With election trends showing reverses for the BJP, Union minister Shripad Naik Tuesday said the outcome of assembly polls in five states is dependent on “local factors” and it is not a verdict on the performance of the Narendra Modi government. He also called for “introspection” and said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has accepted the verdict of the people.

As per trends, the Congress was comfortable ahead of the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh and has an edge over it in Rajasthan. Both parties were locked in a neck and neck race in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress appeared to be losing power in Mizoram to Mizo National Front. “This is not a mandate against Narendra Modi-led
government but it is due to the local factors that the results have come out this way”, Naik, the MP from North Goa, told PTI over phone from Delhi. He also said that the anti-incumbency factor seems inevitable in states where governments have been in power for three-four terms.

Read Also| Election results: SC/ST Act amendments cost BJP elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, says party’s UP legislator

“But there are some things which needs to be introspected. We need to accept the verdict of the people in a democracy. The BJP has accepted the verdict”, the AYUSH minister said. He claimed that the opinion polls have projected NDA (National Democratic Alliance) retaining power at Centre after
Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

When asked if popularity of the BJP is on slide, Naik said, “In democracy, you will always have ups and downs. All parties face it. Some years ago, we (BJP) were nowhere but are in power at Centre now”. He said the BJP will have to introspect and find out reasons for “certain failures”. PTI RPS
Assembly elections Chhattisgarh Elections
Stock Market

