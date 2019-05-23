Assam Lok Sabha election results: Here is the full list of winners



Assam election result – Full list of winners: Situated in northeast India, the major players in this key northeastern state are Indian National Congress (INC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in alliance with Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fray. While Karimganj has been reserved for SCs, three seats such as Kokrajhar, Autonomous District, and Dibrugarh has been reserved for the STs. The key election issues here remain the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) which seeks to identify illegal immigrants in the state which the BJP has promised to implement it across the country.

In 2016, Sarbananda Sonowal took over the reins as the CM when the BJP scripted victory by successfully ending the 15-year Congress rule by winning 60 seats on its own. The BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won a total of 86 seats out of 126 in the Assam assembly. The Congress could only secure 26 seats.

Just like in 2019, the 2014 general election too was held in three phases in Assam, however, this time it was the BJP instead of the Congress which won seven seats with a vote share of 36.59 percent whereas the Congress and the AIUDF were restricted to three seats each. However, the vote share of the former stood at 29.60 percent which is twice as much as AIUDF which had a vote share of 14.80 percent in 2014. Moreover, what made the Assam Lok Sabha election more a success was the fact that the voter turnout was nearly 80 percent despite the threats from some terror groups. Also, it must be noted that the Asom Gana Parishad which had clinched one seat in 2009 failed to retain it while AIUDF gained two more.

Assam Lok Sabha election: Key candidates

The key battle of the state is the Gauhati Lok Sabha seat with the saffron party fielding Queen Oja, a former Mayor as the party vetran Bijoya Chakravarty chose not to contest. The Congress fielded Bobbeeta Sharma who is a popular actress. Many are also seeing independent candidate Supreme Court advocate Upamanyu Hazarika giving a tough fight to the two.

It is BJP’s Kripanath Mallah vs Congress nominee Swarup Das vs sitting MP Radheshyam Biswas from AIUDF in reserved seat, Karimganj. In Silchar, sitting Congress MP Sushmita Dev is facing Dr Rajdeep Roy Bengali from the BJP. The Mulsim majority Dhubri will witness sitting AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal taking on Zabed Islam (AGP) and Abu Taher Bepari. Mangaldoi and Kokrajhar are key seats for the Bodos

Full List of Winners, MPs in Assam:

Tezpur

Kalibor

Jorhat

Dibrugarh

Lakhimpur

Karimganj

Silchar

autonomous district

Mangaldoi

Nawgong

Dhubri

Kokrajhar

Barpeta

Guhati

Religion and caste in Assam

According to 2011 Census, the total population Assam stands at about 3.12 Crores, out of which 61.47 percent follow Hinduism with Muslims comprising 34.22 percent of the population. In Assam, 3.74 percent follow Christanity while Budhists comprise 0.18 percent with the old 2001 Census putting the Scheduled Tribe (ST) population of Assam at 12.41 percent out of which the Bodos are around 40 percent.