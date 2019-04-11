Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal casts vote in Dibrugarh; asserts Modi will be Prime minister for a second term

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 2:54 PM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday cast his ballot in Dibrugarh district, and asserted that Narendra Modi will be the prime minister for a second term.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (PTI Photo)Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (PTI Photo)

“Along with Assam, the people of the country have decided to cast their vote for the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development, brotherhood, peace and security of the nation,” he told reporters here.

Polling is being held since 7 am amid tight security in five parliamentary constituencies of Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur to decide the fate of 41 candidates in the fray. “The people of Assam have participated in the elections with enthusiasm…,” said Sonowal, who leads the BJP coalition government in the state.

