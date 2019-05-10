Asansol election result: Can Babul Supriyo repeat 2014 success in West Bengal’s coal belt?

Asansol Lok Sabha election result 2019: The Asansol parliamentary constituency in West Bengal is among the most prestigious seats of the eastern state which has been marred by reports of violent clashes during elections. Commanding 42 Lok Sabha seats, the outcome in West Bengal could well decide who gets to form the government at the Centre. Polling in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency was held in the fourth phase on April 29, 2019. Currently, the Asansol Lok Sabha seat is held by Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo. The other candidates in the fray in Lok Sabha election 2019 are actress Moon Moon Sen of ruling Trinamool Congress, Biswarup Mondal of Congress and former MLA Gouranga Chatterjee of CPI (M). The counting of votes for the ongoing Lok Sabha election will take place on May 23, 2019. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Supriyo defeated TMC's Dola Sen and polled over 41,000 votes in his favour. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won only two Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections- Darjeeling and Asansol. In the 2014 elections, there were 14,69,684 voters in Asansol of which 7,91,896 were male and 6,77,774 were female. The voter turnout in 2014 General elections was 77.76 per cent. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Bansa Gopal Chowdhury of CPIM had won the election defeating Trinamool Congress' Ghatak Moloy and BJP's Suryya Ray. Asansol parliamentary constituency had been the stronghold of Communist Party of India (Marxist) which has held the seat for more than 10 terms. In the last Lok Sabha elections which the Modi wave swept, the seat was won by Babul Supriyo of BJP. The TMC has never won from Asansol Lok Sabha seat. Moon Moon Sen is aware of the challenge and has used her celebrity status to win the election. Addressing the gathering during an election campaign in the constituency, Sen invoked her mother and notable film star Suchitra Sen. Posters and hoardings containing Suchitra Sen's images were reportedly spotted across the constituency. Sen had contested the previous election from Bankura parliamentary constituency. There are seven assembly constituencies which fall under the Asansol parliamentary seat - Raniganj, Asansol Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Barabani, Jamuria, Kulti and Pandaveswar.\u00a0 There are about 50 per cent Hindi speaking voters in the constituency of whom majority are migrant labourers from neighbouring Jharkhand and Bihar and work in the coal belt of Asansol-Durgapur region. The religion is also one of the prime factors in the election after the communal riots that happened in last year. There are around 15 per cent minority voters in the constituency. Another issue is the shutdown of industries. Several small plants were closed in the area in the last five years and TMC blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for this. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat witnessed violence during the polling on April 29, 2019. Several incidents of clashes and bombings between supporters of TMC and BJP were reported from various locations of the parliamentary constituency. Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha seat Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised by TMC workers. The incident took place when he went inside a polling station in Barabani area to ensure that his party agents were allowed inside. Supriyo also had an argument with polling officers after which the Election Commission directed the district administration to file an FIR against the singer-politician.