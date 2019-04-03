Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at PM Modi over Hindu terror remark, asks wasn’t Nathuram Godse a terrorist?

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 10:46 AM

Accusing the BJP of disturbing the communal harmony of the country for electoral gains, Owaisi said PM Modi was trying the weaken India by dividing the society on communal lines.

Ayodhya, Ayodhya, verdict, Ayodhya mediation panel, ayodhya verdict, Asaduddin Owaisi, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, supreme courtAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo)

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Congress-led UPA for raising the bogey of ‘Hindu terror’ for its appeasement politics during his rallies on Bihar on Tuesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded raising questions over Mahatma Gandhi’s murder. Speaking at a public gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi asked wasn’t the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi a terrorist.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

“Mr. Modi, the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi, what was he? Was Nathuram Godse Owaisi’s brother? Who was he? Wasn’t he a terrorist? Modi must tell us,” Owaisi said.

“Would you respond who was he (Godse)? No, you won’t because you know you are trapped now. Mr. Modi is trying to weaken India by talking about Hindu-Muslims,” Owaisi went on to add.

Owaisi’s remarks came after PM Modi blasted the Congress and other Opposition parties for coinging the term like ‘Hindu terror’ to misdirect the probe in various terror cases.

Also Read: Terrorism, corruption, violence rise whenever Congress is in power: PM Modi

“Our agencies were not lacking in ability even before we came to power. But they were not allowed to work on account of the appeasement politics of the previous government. And to misdirect the probe (bhatkaane ke liye), the bogey of Hindu terror was raised. In a case like Samjhauta Express blast, the role of Pakistan was completely brushed under the carpet,” PM Modi alleged while speaking at an election rally in Bihar’s Gaya.

The PM’s comments came in the backdrop of all accused, including former RSS associate Swami Aseemanand, being acquitted in the Samjhauta Express blast case by an NIA court last month.

“Much has been accomplished and much more remains to be done. I assure you that all incomplete works will be completed by this chowkidar of yours..with whom members of the Mahamilavat gang (mahamilavati aur unke pairokar) and sympathizers of terrorists (aatankwadi aur unke madadgar), have a problem,” Modi said.

(With inputs from PTI)

