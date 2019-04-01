Asaduddin Owaisi describes Congress and BJP as two sides of same coin; says KCR better choice for PM’s post

Asaduddin Owaisi describes Congress and BJP as two sides of same coin (

Describing Congress and BJP as two sides of the same coin, AIMIM chief Asaduddin has said he would consider Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a better candidate for the Prime Minister’s post than Narendra Modi and AICC President Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a public meeting here Sunday night, the Hyderabad sitting MP alleged that both the national parties had ‘failed’ to deliver on thier promises, despite having majority during their respective terms.

“I dont know what God will decide and people will decide. If you ask me to chose one of these three, if you ask me, KCR has more ability than Modi and Rahul Gandhi for the Prime Minister’s post. He (KCR) understands the Indian constitution much better than Modi and Rahul Gandhi. I know people will question me on how I can I say this and supporters of Modi will have sleepless nights with my statement,” he said.

In a different meeting, KCR Sunday said that a coalition of regional parties will form the Government at the Centre after the coming Lok Sabha polls. Owaisi said he believes that by bagging all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana by TRS and MIM, there is a chance that there will be non-BJP and non-Congress Government at the Centre a development that is beneficial to Telangana.

“There is no difference between Congress and BJP. They are two sides of the same coin…How long will this Ram and Sham ( BJP and Congress) duo go on? Are there no better people than Rahul and Modi? I can confidently say that if you make a list of eligible persons for the Prime Minister’s post, KCRs name will be in the list, Owaisi added. KCR has been advocating a non-Congress and non-BJP Government at the Centre, alleging that both parties have failed to meet the people’s expectations. He has described MIM as TRSs friendly party.