Arvind Kejriwal sends legal notice to Gautam Gambhir for calling him ‘filth’

New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2019 6:37:35 PM

Gautam Gambhir had offered to quit from politics if AAP could prove the charges. "I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?" he said.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia addresses the media regarding the Saturday?s attack on him during an election roadshow, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 5, 2019. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent a legal notice to BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir for calling him ‘filth’.
According to ANI, Kejriwal has asked Gambhir to apologize in writing and also publish the apology ‘along with true and correct facts’ in newspapers and on social media within 24 hours of the notice.

Earlier on Thursday, Gambhir in a series of tweets wrote: “I abhor your act of outraging a woman’s modesty Arvind Kejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own brrom to clean ur dirty mind.”

“I feel ashamed to have a CM like Arvind Kejriwal,” he said in another tweet. Gambhir wrote this after AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi accused him of distributing derogatory pamphlet against her. The former cricketer rubbished the allegations and sent a defamation notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Atishi.

Gambhir also offered to quit from politics if AAP could prove the charges. “I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?” he said.

The Indian Express today reported that a newspaper vendor was given money to distribute 300 pamphlets with derogatory remarks against Atishi. However, general secretary of the Newspaper Vendor Association, Ramakant, denied distributing the pamphlets to any of the vendors in the report.

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Returning Officer asked the police to file an FIR in the matter. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh responded that a complaint was made to the police and they were looking at whether a case can be filed in the same.

