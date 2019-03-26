Arvind Kejriwal says PM Modi acted against Hindu culture by denying tickets to LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 2:04 PM

Kejriwal noted that the attitude of the Prime Minister is against the Hindu culture which teaches people to respect their elders.

kejriwal, modi, lk advani, murli manohar joshi, lok sabha elections, BJP candidate list
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted veteran leaders like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi by not letting them contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The way Modi is insulting L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, it is completely against the Hindu culture. Hindu culture teaches people to respect their elders and not insult them.

“People are talking about why Modi is insulting Joshi and Sushma (External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj),” he said in a series of tweets.

Former BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Murli Manohar Joshi has been asked by his party to not contest the upcoming general elections, a development in line with its decision to not field many of its veterans, including its founding member and longest serving chief L K Advani, in the polls.

“Those elders who build the home have been thrown out. When he cannot support his elders then who can he support,” Kejriwal said in another tweet.

