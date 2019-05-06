Arvind Kejriwal on ‘slapgate’: Modi orchestrating attacks on me for questioning his love for Pakistan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that attacks on him during public meetings are being orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had raised questions on Pakistan's love for him. Addressing the media in Delhi, Kejriwal said that he is being attacked for questioning PM Modi's equations with Pakistani premier Imran Khan. Kejriwal said that when he questioned why Imran wanted Modi to return as PM, the BJP leader attacked him just to silence his voice. Kejriwal also questioned the nationalism of PM Modi. He said that under Modi's rule 'tax terrorism' rampant. "The Modi government is indulging in vendetta politics against his political rivals. Likewise, the government is sending notices to thousands of people in the name of tax. The tax terrorism is rampant under Modi's rule," he said. The Delhi CM has been facing the people's ire during his public rallies in the national capital. He has been attacked by the general public several times during his roadshows and rallies. On Saturday, he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar. The man was identified as Suresh (33). He was sent to two days of judicial custody on Sunday. According to police, Suresh was a disgruntled AAP supporter. On Sunday, Kejriwal claimed that he has been attacked nine times since he took charge of Delhi. "Yesterday (Saturday) a man attacked me. This was the ninth attack on me in the last five years and fifth since I became the Chief Minister. I don't think any Chief Minister was attacked so many times," he had told reporters on Sunday. Stating that nine attacks cannot be called security lapse, he said, "It is a conspiracy against me." He also noted that Delhi was the only place in the country where security for the Chief Minister was in the hands of an opposition party. Questioning the nationalism of Modi, Kejriwal said, "Modi's nationalism is a bluff, we have to break this myth." He even said that PM Modi maintains a cordial relationship with Pakistan. "Modi and Pakistan are hand-in-glove with each other. There is something cooking between them. And when I question why Pakistan PM wants Modi to return as PM, Modiji launches an attack against me," he said. Kejriwal also accused the BJP of unleashing a reign of terror and fear against the traders' community and said that the BJP's intention was never to stop the sealing process. He promised that if AAP wins elections in Delhi, its MPs will raise the issue in Lok Sabha. "We will provide traders relief from sealing. Modi government's intention is very clear that it doesn't want to stop sealing in the capital. I urge the businessmen to rise above Modi's nationalism and support Kejriwal," the Chief Minister said. Delhi has seven parliamentary seats. The BJP had pocketed all the seats in 2014. This time, the AAP is hopeful of dethroning the BJP. However, the contest is not easy for Kejriwal as Congress has also fielded candidates from all the seven seats. Polling will take place on May 12. Results will be declared on May 23.