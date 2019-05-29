Arvind Kejriwal lists ‘two major reasons’ for AAP’s crushing defeat in Delhi

By: |
Updated: May 29, 2019 8:07:34 PM

In the letter, Kejriwal lauded his party workers for running a "superb" campaign that was considered to be one of the best in the country.

Arvind Kejriwal, delhi, AAP, Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister, general elections, general elections 2019, election newsDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

The AAP was not able to explain to the people why they should vote for them in the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said in an open letter to party workers, days after his party suffered a crushing defeat in the general elections.

In the letter, Kejriwal lauded his party workers for running a “superb” campaign that was considered to be one of the best in the country. “The results, however, didn’t meet our expectations. Post election ground analysis has revealed two major reasons. First, the atmosphere that prevailed in the country rubbed off on Delhi as well. Second, people saw this “big election” as between Modi and Rahul and voted accordingly.

“Whatever be the reason, we were not able to explain to the public why they should vote for us in this big election,” he said. Kejriwal said on the brighter side, “people have been enthusiastically assuring us that in the small election for Delhi Vidhan Sabha, they will vote in the name of the incredible work we have done in Delhi”.

Kejriwal asserted that the Delhi government has not budged from the “corruption-free mission” that brought this party into existence six and a half years ago. “Despite unleashing the power of all government agencies on my ministers and me, they couldn’t find even a single ‘naya paisa’ worth of corruption. All the cases filed on our 20 MLAs were dismissed by the courts,” he said.

Referring to the various achievements of his government, Kejriwal said he looks forward to the continued support and commitment of his party workers in the Assembly elections, slated to be held early next year. The AAP suffered a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and won just one out of over 40 seats on which it fielded its candidates. All seven of their candidates in Delhi also lost in the Lok Sabha polls.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Arvind Kejriwal lists ‘two major reasons’ for AAP’s crushing defeat in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition