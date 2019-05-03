Arvind Kejriwal in trouble over his audio message poll campaign

Published: May 3, 2019 8:21:55 PM

East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh in the show cause notice dated May 2 has asked Kejriwal to submit relevant documents before 4 pm on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal, lok sabha elections 2019, MCMC, AAP supremo, Election Commission of India, arvind kejriwal poll campaignThe Election Commission has set up media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) at state and district levels to clear political advertisements and campaign material for the Lok Sabha election.

Poll authorities in Delhi have issued a show cause notice to AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to submit certificate obtained by a monitoring panel, after receiving a complaint that a recorded audio message was allegedly sent by the party to mobile phone users for electoral campaigning. The Election Commission has set up media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) at state and district levels to clear political advertisements and campaign material for the Lok Sabha election.

East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh in the show cause notice dated May 2 has asked Kejriwal to submit relevant documents before 4 pm on Saturday. The MCMC has received a complaint through an app user on April 23 about a recorded message of Aam Aadmi Party “being sent to all mobile phone users for political campaigning”, the notice says.

“The MCMC has further examined the matter and confirmed that there are several recorded audio voice messages of AAP convener (Arvind Kejriwal) being sent to all mobile phone users for political campaigning of the party,” it said. The notice further states that bulk text and voice messages sent on phones in election campaigning shall also be in the purview of the “pre-certification of advertisements”.

“In view of the above, Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the AAP is directed to submit/produce documents/certificate obtained from media certification and monitoring committee set up by the Election Commission of India… before 4 PM of May, failing which, it shall be presumed that you have nothing to state and action in accordance with electoral laws and rules framed thereunder shall be initiated,” the notice said.

