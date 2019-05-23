Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections: BJP clinch 21 of 47 seats, ahead in 10 others

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh moved ahead winning 21 out of the 47 assembly seats in the state. The saffron party was leading on 10 other seats.

First timers JD(U) has bagged six in the election to the 60-member house held on April 11.

BJP, however, received a major setback with Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, who represented the Kalaktang constituency in West Kameng district for the last two terms, facing defeat in the hands of Dorjee Wangdi Kharma of JD-U, a new comer, by a margin of 1726 votes.

In another setback home minister Kumar Waii representing Bameng seat in East Kameng district for the last two terms lost to new comer Goruk Pordung of the BJP.

Among those who won are Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who had contested from Chowkham constituency for the first time, won the seat by a margin of 7,291 votes defeating his lone rival Khunang Kri of the Congress.

The BJP retained the seat, which was represented by Meins elder brother C T Mein earlier.

The deputy chief minister, who won from Lekang seat in Namsai district in the past five consecutive terms since 1995, had to leave his citadel this election following the Permanent Residence Certificate issue which had turned violent.

Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, who was seeking re-election from Pongchau-Wakka seat, defeated his nearest rival Thangkai of the Congress by a margin of 3788 votes.

PHE Minister Wangki Lowang of BJP retained the Namsang seat in a multi-cornered contest by defeating his nearest rival Ngonglin Boi of the NPP by a margin of 1682 votes.

Sitting BJP MLA from Liromoba constituency in West Siang district Nyamar Karbak won from the seat for the third time defeating his nearest rival Jarpum Gamlin of the National Peoples Party by a margin of 664 votes.

Sitting BJP MLA from Khonsa East seat, Wanglam Sawin retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival Danhang Phuksa of the NPP by a margin of 1594 votes.

Gum Tayeng who represented Dambuk constituency in Lower Dibang Valley district, retained the seat by defeating her nearest rival Tony Pertin of the NPP by 873 votes.

New Comer Tana Hali Tara of the BJP won from Doimukh constituency defeating his nearest rival Nabam Vivek of National Peoples Party (NPP) by 2, 385 votes.

In prestigious Itanagar constituency, JD(U) candidate Techi Kaso retained the seat winning by a slender margin of 302 votes in a multi-cornered contest and defeating his nearest rival Kipa Babu of the BJP.

Sitting MLA from Lumla constituency in Tawang district, Jambey Tashi was re-elected from the seat by defeating his lone rival Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap of the Congress by a margin of 1288 votes. The BJP retained the seat.

Sitting BJP MLA from Nari Koyu constituency Kento Rina retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival Tojir Kadu of the Congress by a margin of 216 votes in a triangular contest.

In Bordumsa-Diyun seat in Changlang district, independent candidate Somlung Mossang tasted victory by defeating his nearest rival Jawra Maio of the BJP by a margin of 2379 votes.

The saffron party had won 11 seats in the 2014 assembly polls.