Articles 370, 35A caused losses to J&K, they should be scrapped: Rajnath Singh

Published: April 28, 2019 8:51:31 PM

While Article 370 gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, Article 35A allows the Himalayan state's legislature to define permanent residents of the state.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said Articles 370 and 35A should be seriously reviewed and scrapped. While Article 370 gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, Article 35A allows the Himalayan state’s legislature to define permanent residents of the state.

Speaking at a voters’ awareness programme here, Singh attacked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for his recent remarks that there should be a separate prime minister for Kashmir.

“When a person, who has occupied a Constitutional post says such things, then Articles 370 and 35A should be seriously reviewed. Since these (provisions) have mostly caused losses, Articles 370 and 35A should be scrapped.” Singh said, “There is a conspiracy in Jammu and Kasmir. Some organisations want to kindle the feelings of separatism among the people, but majority want to stay with India. Barring three-four organisations, the rest are with India”

The Lok Sabha MP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. International Monetary Fund has endorsed that India is growing at rapid speed, he said.

