AP is Ahmed Patel and FAM is Family, Modi launches no-holds-barred attack on Congress

By: | Updated: April 5, 2019 6:27 PM

The ED while citing a budget sheet claims that 30 million euros were paid to Air Force officers, bureaucrats, and politicians to swing the deal in the favor of AgustaWestland.

Ahmed Patel, VVIP chopper scam, ED charge sheet, PM modi dehradun rally, AP means, FAM means family, Christian MichelThe statement comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its supplementary charge sheet informed the court that Christian Michel revealed that ‘AP’ is Ahmed Patel and ‘FAM’ is Family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Congress saying the alleged middlemen in VVIP chopper scam has identified AP as ‘Ahmed Patel’ and FAM as ‘family’. The statement comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its supplementary charge sheet informed the court that Christian Michel revealed that ‘AP’ is Ahmed Patel and ‘Fam’ is Family.

“Italy ke Michel mama aur dusre dalalo se agencieis ne kai hafte puchtaach ki hai…jiske aadhaar par court me ek chargesheet dayar ki gai hai. Main media me dekh raha tha ke helicopter ghotale ke dalalo ne jin logon ko ghoos dene ki baat kahi hai unme ek ‘AP’ hai, dusra ‘FAM’ hai. Issi chargesheet mein kaha gaya hai ki ‘AP’ ka matlab hai ‘Ahmed Patel’ aur ‘FAM’ ka matlab hai family. Ab aap mujhe bataye ke AP kis family ke nikat hai”.

“The agencies questioned the middlemen for weeks and based on that, a charge sheet has been filed. Among the people whom the middlemen in the helicopter scam bribed are AP and FAM. In the same charge sheet, it has been said that AP means Ahmed Patel and FAM means family. Now you tell me which family is Ahmed Patel close to?” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Dehradun. The prime minister also said that no defense deal from the previous dispensation can be found without corruption or commission.

The ED while citing a budget sheet claims that 30 million euros were paid to Air Force officers, bureaucrats, and politicians to swing the deal in the favor of AgustaWestland. It also claims that Michel has disclosed various abbreviations used in the sheet which contains the details of the payments made to Air Force officials, bureaucrats, and political persons.

“The recipients of the kickback include several categories of persons namely Air Force officials, bureaucrats including defence ministry officials and top political leaders of the then ruling party. As per Christian Michel James, ‘AP’ means Ahmed Patel and ‘Fam’ means Family,” the agency said.

