Anti-Satellite Missile Test | Modi trying to reap political benefits, will complain to EC: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said that the announcement was a gross violation of the code of conduct and her party will complain to the Election Commission. (PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has questioned the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s anti-satellite missile test saying the move was political. She said that the announcement was a gross violation of the code of conduct and her party will complain to the Election Commission (EC).

“Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of an election. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” she said. The WB CM further said that the country’s mission programme is world-class for many many years.

“We are always proud of our scientists, DRDO, other research and space organisations. Research, space management and development are a continuous process over the years. Modi, as usual, likes to take the credit for everything. Credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers,” Banerjee said in a series of tweets.

The TMC chief alleged that the move was taken to score some political benefit in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission,” she said.

Banerjee termed the announcement as political. “Scientists should have announced it. It’s their credit. Only one satellite was destroyed, that wasn’t necessary. It was lying there since long and it’s the prerogative of scientists when to do it. We will complain to the EC,” she added.

The TMC chief also questioned the timing of the test and said: “What was the need for Modi at the time of election to violate the model code of conduct to take the credit? Does he work there? Is he going to space?”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi announced that India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile thereby entering the league of Russia, the US and China — only countries that had this capability before. India has become the fourth country to have ASAT capability.