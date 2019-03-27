Anti-Satellite Missile Test | Modi trying to reap political benefits, will complain to EC: Mamata Banerjee

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 7:47 PM

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi announced that India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite Missile thereby entering the league of Russia, the US and China — only countries that had this capability before. India has become the fourth country to have ASAT capability.

ASAT, asat test, anti Satellite test, satellite missile test, Mamata Banerjee, model code of conduct, lok sabha elections, elections 2019Mamata Banerjee said that the announcement was a gross violation of the code of conduct and her party will complain to the Election Commission. (PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has questioned the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s anti-satellite missile test saying the move was political. She said that the announcement was a gross violation of the code of conduct and her party will complain to the Election Commission (EC).

“Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of an election. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” she said. The WB CM further said that the country’s mission programme is world-class for many many years.

“We are always proud of our scientists, DRDO, other research and space organisations. Research, space management and development are a continuous process over the years. Modi, as usual, likes to take the credit for everything. Credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers,” Banerjee said in a series of tweets.

The TMC chief alleged that the move was taken to score some political benefit in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission,” she said.

Banerjee termed the announcement as political. “Scientists should have announced it. It’s their credit. Only one satellite was destroyed, that wasn’t necessary. It was lying there since long and it’s the prerogative of scientists when to do it. We will complain to the EC,” she added.

The TMC chief also questioned the timing of the test and said: “What was the need for Modi at the time of election to violate the model code of conduct to take the credit? Does he work there? Is he going to space?”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi announced that India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile thereby entering the league of Russia, the US and China — only countries that had this capability before. India has become the fourth country to have ASAT capability.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Anti-Satellite Missile Test | Modi trying to reap political benefits, will complain to EC: Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition