  Andhra Pradesh Assembly election result 2019 LIVE: Counting begins at 8 am, both TDP, YSR Congress confident of win

Updated:May 23, 2019 7:03:00 am

Andhra election live: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 175 seats. The state went to polls in a single phase on April 11, recording 79.64% turnout.

AP Assembly election result 2019 LIVE: The counting of votes to elect a new government in Andhra Pradesh will begin at 8 am on Thursday. The southern state had recorded 79.64% in polling in Assembly elections held in a single phase on April 11. According to Election Commission data, of the total 3,93,45,717 voters in the state, 3,13,33,631 voters for the 2,118 assembly contestants for 175 Assembly seats. Like in 2014, Prakasam district recorded the highest polling percentage of 85.93 (83.55 in 2014). It was followed by Guntur which recorded 82.37% turnout. Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan, Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, brother-in-law and actor N Balakrishna were among the prominent candidates in Assembly polls. According to exit polls, the YSR Congress appears to be gaining from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu, who served as the first Chief of Andhra Pradesh after it was bifurcated in 2014. While some predicted that the YSRCP will storm to power, others said the TDP may retain power. Actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, which made it electoral debut, may get 1-5 seats. All the exit polls predicted that both Congress and BJP will draw a blank. In the 2014 general elections, the TDP had won 102 seats while its then ally BJP had won just four seats. The YSRCP had won 67 seats.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made by the Election Commission for the smooth conduct of the counting process. The ECI said that about 25,000 policemen from state forces have been deployed as part of the massive security arrangements. Also, 35 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed while the Centre has dispatched another 10 companies. The counting will be done at 350 halls at 36 places across the state. There will be an observer each for Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. The Election Commission has ordered closure of liquor shops and bars across the state in view of the counting.

The Election Commission has ordered closure of liquor shops and bars across the state in view of the counting.Unfazed by the exit polls, Chandrababu Naidu has exuded confidence that his TDP will retain power in the state. Naidu said that nobody can stop his party's victory in the state and that TDP will win 110 seats. "Our seats may even go up to 120-130," he said. YSR Congress chief has also claimed that his party will win big in the Assembly elections. According to India Today-Axis, the YSRCP is expected to win 130-135 seats while the TDP may finish with 37-40 seats. CPS predicted 130-133 seats for the YSRCP, 37 for the TDP and one for the Jana Sena. VDP Associates predicted that the YSRCP may win 111-121 seats while the TDP may get 54-60. An exit poll by INSS predicted that the TDP will retain power by winning 118 seats while the YSRCP may get 52. It gave 5 seats to Pawan Kalyan's party. Elite gave 101-111 seats to the TDP and 63-73 to the YSRCP. Former MP L Rajagopal's RG Flash Team projected 90-100 seats for the TDP and 65-79 for the YSRCP.
