Andhra Pradesh Assembly election result 2019 LIVE: Counting begins at 8 am, both TDP, YSR Congress confident of win

AP Assembly election result 2019 LIVE: The counting of votes to elect a new government in Andhra Pradesh will begin at 8 am on Thursday. The southern state had recorded 79.64% in polling in Assembly elections held in a single phase on April 11. According to Election Commission data, of the total 3,93,45,717 voters in the state, 3,13,33,631 voters for the 2,118 assembly contestants for 175 Assembly seats. Like in 2014, Prakasam district recorded the highest polling percentage of 85.93 (83.55 in 2014). It was followed by Guntur which recorded 82.37% turnout. Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, brother-in-law and actor N Balakrishna were among the prominent candidates in Assembly polls. According to exit polls, the YSR Congress appears to be gaining from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu, who served as the first Chief of Andhra Pradesh after it was bifurcated in 2014. While some predicted that the YSRCP will storm to power, others said the TDP may retain power. Actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, which made it electoral debut, may get 1-5 seats. All the exit polls predicted that both Congress and BJP will draw a blank. In the 2014 general elections, the TDP had won 102 seats while its then ally BJP had won just four seats. The YSRCP had won 67 seats. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made by the Election Commission for the smooth conduct of the counting process. The ECI said that about 25,000 policemen from state forces have been deployed as part of the massive security arrangements. Also, 35 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed while the Centre has dispatched another 10 companies. The counting will be done at 350 halls at 36 places across the state. There will be an observer each for Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. The Election Commission has ordered closure of liquor shops and bars across the state in view of the counting. LIVE: LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 RESULTS