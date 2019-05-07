Amritsar Lok Sabha election result 2019: Can Congress continue with winning momentum?

Amritsar Lok Sabha election result:\u00a0All eyes will be on Amritsar, one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab, on May 23 when results to the Lok Sabha elections will be declared. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is the BJP candidate from the constituency, who is taking on Congress' Gurjit Singh Aujla, Aam Aadmi Party's Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Daswinder Kaur of the CPI. Polling in the constituency is scheduled for May 19, the last of the seven phases of Lok Sabha election 2019. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage The seat is currently represented by Aujla. He had won the bypoll in 2016, defeating his nearest rival BJP's Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina by 1,97,491 votes. AAP's Upkar Singh Sandhu was in the third position securing 1,49,160. The by-poll was necessitated after Amarinder Singh had to resign in 2016 to begin his new role as the chief minister of Punjab. He had earlier defeated BJP candidate and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley from the constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Before Amarinder won the seat in 2014, Amritsar was BJP-dominated seat with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was with the saffron party then, won from there on three occasions - 2004, 2007 (bypoll) and 2009. However, in 2014, BJP replaced him with Jaitley as its candidate from the constituency.\u00a0The Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency came into being in 1952. It has 9 Assembly constituencies which are Ajnala, Raja Sansi, Majitha, Amritsar North, Amritsar West, Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Amritsar South, Attari. Amritsar is also close to Wagah Border in Pakistan. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency consists of a total number of 14,77, 262 voters. According to the Election Commission, of the total voters, 7,79,164 are male and 6,98,098 are female. As per the 2011 Census, Amritsar is the second most populous city of Punjab with a population of 24,90,656.\u00a0The city is also famous for the Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib as well as the Jalianwala Bagh.