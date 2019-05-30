Amit Shah set to join Modi’s new cabinet, BJP faces challenge of finding new party chief

By: |
Updated: May 30, 2019 5:46:25 PM

Amit ShahAmit Shah contested and won from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat, a bastion of party veteran LK Advani. (PTI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah is set to be inducted into Narendra Modi’s new council of ministers, according to Gujarat BJP state president Jitu Vaghani. Vaghani posted a tweet on Thursday congratulating Shah on his inclusion in the cabinet. Vaghani’s tweet ended speculation over Shah joining the Modi government. “Met Amit Shah ji and congratulated him for becoming a part of PM Narendra Modi’s Cabinet,” he tweeted.

Shah is BJP’s chief strategist, and him getting a ministerial berth would create a huge void in the party. Amit Shah had proved his worth in 2014 by winning 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. After being elected the party president, he led the party to victories in a number of assembly elections. BJP even made inroads in north-eastern states like Assam and Tripura. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made a strong comeback with 303 seats, 21 more than its 2014 tally while the NDA secured 350 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Shah contested and won from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat, a bastion of party veteran LK Advani.

BJP has several leaders with strong organisational skills. Two of the party leaders who could fill Amit Shah’s shoes as the party chief are Jagat Prakash Nadda and Bhupender Yadav. Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh is considered close to the BJP’s top brass. Nadda also played a crucial role in recently concluded Lok Sabha election as he was made in charge of the party’s central election committee. Bhupender Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member, is considered the party’s chief strategist about the constitutional matters in the Parliament. Yadav is currently in charge of two crucial states, PM Modi’s home state Gujarat and Bihar.

Modi and his council of ministers will be sworn in on Thursday. The ceremony will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Other than Shah, some of the other leaders expected to be part of Modi’s new cabinet are Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Sadananda Gowda and Giriraj Singh.

