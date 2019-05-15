Lucky to have escaped alive from Kolkata roadshow violence: Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata violence: Hours after clashes broke out during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, the Bharatiya Janata Party president on Wednesday accused Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the violence. Speaking at a press conference, Amit Shah thanked CRPF jawans for saving his life as TMC workers went on a rampage. "I would not have escaped unhurt without CRPF protection," Amit Shah said. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Several bikes were set on fire allegedly by TMC supporters and stones were hurled at Amit Shah's roadshow from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College triggering a wave of violence in Bengal capital. Television channels showed a bust of noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the clashes. \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 16 \u0915\u0947 16 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908, \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0964 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 TMC \u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948: \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy \u2014 BJP (@BJP4India) May 15, 2019 Accusing the Kolkata Police of failing to control the situation despite specific inputs regarding violence during his roadshow, Amit Shah demanded a probe into the incident by a Special Investigation Team headed by a Supreme Court judge. Also Read: Mamata calls PM Modi, Amit Shah 'goonda' He also questioned the Election Commission and said that top poll authority has failed to work in an impartial way. "The Election Commission is mute spectator to what is happening in Bengal. It should take action immediately. I want to ask why the Election Commission is silent? It raises questions over the EC's working," Amit Shah said. Amit Shah dares Mamata Banerjee Coming down hard on TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah it was evident that the 'lotus' (BJP's symbol) will bloom in the state. He added that vandalising of noted acadamecian Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue for mere votebank politics is evident of the fact that TMC's days are limited in Bengal. "Didi I want to tell you, I am no God.neither are you. I may be younger than you in age but I am experienced enought to tell you that violence won't serve your purpose," Amit Shah said in an apparent refence to Mamata Banerjee's Tuesday evening statement. "What does Amit Shah think of himself? Is he above everything? Is he God that no one can protest against him? "They are so uncultured that they have broken the bust of Vidyasagar. They are all outsiders. They BJP had brought them to be used on the day of polls," she alleged. Video war between BJP, TMC Amid heated war of words between the TMC and BJP, a 'video war' also erupted between the tw political parties over Amit Shah roadshow violence. #Video #1 Evidence of what BJP goons did at Amit Shah\u2019s road show in #Kolkata #Vidyasagar pic.twitter.com\/TrQnF8KYdH \u2014 Derek O'Brien | \u09a1\u09c7\u09b0\u09c7\u0995 \u0993\u2019\u09ac\u09cd\u09b0\u09be\u09df\u09c7\u09a8 (@derekobrienmp) May 15, 2019 TMC MP Derek O' Brien tweeted muliple videos to suggest that it was BJP workers who indulged in violence. The video appeared to be shot from inside the Vidyasagar College hostel. The BJP, on the other hand, claimed Trinamool Congress workers attacked the roadshow from inside the college campus.