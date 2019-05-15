Lucky to have escaped alive from Kolkata roadshow violence: Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee

By: |
Updated: May 15, 2019 12:24:25 PM

Kolkata roadshow violence: BJP president Amit Shah accused the Election Commission of turning a blind eye towards TMC's violence on Bengal.

mamta banerjee, amit shah, mamata banerjee, vidyasagar college vidyasagar, amit shah kolkata rally, ishwar chandra vidyasagar kolkata news, vidyasagar statue, vidyasagar college kolkata, iswar chandra vidyasagar, modi rally today, amit shah road show, kailash vijayvargiya, bjp rally in kolkata today, amit shah rally in kolkata, amit shah road show live, bjp west bengal, amit shah newsBJP president Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata violence: Hours after clashes broke out during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, the Bharatiya Janata Party president on Wednesday accused Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the violence. Speaking at a press conference, Amit Shah thanked CRPF jawans for saving his life as TMC workers went on a rampage. “I would not have escaped unhurt without CRPF protection,” Amit Shah said.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

Several bikes were set on fire allegedly by TMC supporters and stones were hurled at Amit Shah’s roadshow from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College triggering a wave of violence in Bengal capital. Television channels showed a bust of noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the clashes.


Accusing the Kolkata Police of failing to control the situation despite specific inputs regarding violence during his roadshow, Amit Shah demanded a probe into the incident by a Special Investigation Team headed by a Supreme Court judge.

Also Read: Mamata calls PM Modi, Amit Shah ‘goonda’

He also questioned the Election Commission and said that top poll authority has failed to work in an impartial way.

“The Election Commission is mute spectator to what is happening in Bengal. It should take action immediately. I want to ask why the Election Commission is silent? It raises questions over the EC’s working,” Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah dares Mamata Banerjee

Coming down hard on TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah it was evident that the ‘lotus’ (BJP’s symbol) will bloom in the state. He added that vandalising of noted acadamecian Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue for mere votebank politics is evident of the fact that TMC’s days are limited in Bengal.

“Didi I want to tell you, I am no God…neither are you. I may be younger than you in age but I am experienced enought to tell you that violence won’t serve your purpose,” Amit Shah said in an apparent refence to Mamata Banerjee’s Tuesday evening statement.

“What does Amit Shah think of himself? Is he above everything? Is he God that no one can protest against him? “They are so uncultured that they have broken the bust of Vidyasagar. They are all outsiders. They BJP had brought
them to be used on the day of polls,” she alleged.

Video war between BJP, TMC

Amid heated war of words between the TMC and BJP, a ‘video war’ also erupted between the tw political parties over Amit Shah roadshow violence.


TMC MP Derek O’ Brien tweeted muliple videos to suggest that it was BJP workers who indulged in violence. The video appeared to be shot from inside the Vidyasagar College hostel.

The BJP, on the other hand, claimed Trinamool Congress workers attacked the roadshow from inside the college campus.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lucky to have escaped alive from Kolkata roadshow violence: Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition