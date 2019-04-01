Amit Shah invokes Samjhauta verdict at Odisha rally, says Congress tried to defame Hindus

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 4:00 PM

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP chief said thousands, including Swami Aseemanandji, were recently acquitted in the Samjhauta Express blast case.

BJP president Amit Shah Monday lashed out at the Congress, accusing the grand old party of trying to “defame” Hindus by giving them a terror tag. “Rahul (Gandhi) Baba’s party attempted to link Hindu community with terrorism. It was a bid to defame Hindus across the world,” Shah said, addressing a rally in Paralakhemundi under the Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP chief said thousands, including Swami Aseemanandji, were recently acquitted in the Samjhauta Express blast case. “Unfortunately, the then Congress government compromised with national security by allowing the real culprits in the case to go scot-free. These people have no concern for national security,” Shah said. He called upon people to oust the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha to ensure a corruption-free administration.
Shah alleged that corruption is rampant under the BJD rule in the state, which needs a “young chief minister” for speedy development.

“The BJD govt adopted a step-motherly approach towards west and central Odisha, for which these parts remained backward. People of the state need to overthrow the current dispensation and ensure a second term for Narendra Modi as PM,” he said. Shah also accused Chief Minister Patnaik of failing to learn Odia in 19 years.
“People must choose an Odia-speaking CM this time,” he said.

The assembly and the Lok Sabha polls in the state will be held simultaneously in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The BJP has set a target of winning at least 120 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Amit Shah invokes Samjhauta verdict at Odisha rally, says Congress tried to defame Hindus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition