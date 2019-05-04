Amit Shah holds roadshow in Amethi, says choice in UP is between dynasty and development

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 6:13:07 PM

The BJP had won 71 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, besides two seats bagged by its ally Apna Dal.

Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Apna Dal, lok sabha elections 2019, bjp chiefShah was accompanied by the party?s candidate and Union minister Smriti Irani.

BJP chief Amit Shah held a roadshow in Amethi, the home turf of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday and said in Uttar Pradesh the choice is between dynasty and development. Shah was accompanied by the party’s candidate and Union minister Smriti Irani. Talking to PTI during the roadshow, Shah said, “In Uttar Pradesh, the choice is between dynasty and development. And people will choose development over dynasty.”

He asserted that the BJP would win the Amethi Lok Sabha seat by one lakh votes. “Our overall seats in Uttar Pradesh will also increase,” Shah told PTI. Irani had lost the election to Gandhi in 2014, but was able to substantially reduce his victory margin from more than three lakhs in 2009 to just above one lakh in 2014.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi lists five reasons why people should not vote for SP-BSP alliance 

The BJP had won 71 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, besides two seats bagged by its ally Apna Dal. The roadshow was held on the last day of campaign for the keenly-watched Amethi Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 6. Irani told PTI, “People of Amethi want change. They want development and they will vote for Modi.”

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Amit Shah holds roadshow in Amethi, says choice in UP is between dynasty and development
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition