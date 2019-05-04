Amit Shah denounces opposition leaders for ‘advocating’ scrapping of sedition law

New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2019 11:02:36 PM

Amit Shah also asked Gandhi and Kejriwal to make their stand clear on National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's demand for a separate prime minister for Kashmir.

BJP, amit shah, sedition law india, sedition cases in indiaAmethi: BJP National President Amit Shah during an election roadshow in support of party?s candidate from Amethi seat Smriti Irani for Lok Sabha polls, in Amethi, Saturday, May 4, 2019. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

BJP chief Amit Shah Saturday denounced opposition leaders for advocating scrapping of sedition law and said people who raise “tukde tukde” slogans will remain in jail till the Modi government is there.

Addressing a rally in the national capital, he said, “Kejriwal doesn’t say it, but he wants the sedition law should go. Later, when someone will spy on us at the behest of Pakistan, under which charge will you send them to jail?”

“Recently, slogans of ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ were raised in JNU. The Modi government sent such people behind the bars for sedition,” Shah said.

He said for 70 years, the people of the country had been waiting for a prime minister who could deal with issue of terrorism and give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

“Forty of our soldiers were killed in Pulwama. The entire county was angry. Pakistan also rushed troops, tanks and cannons to the border anticipating another surgical strike, but Modi asked the air force to scramble its jets this time,” he said.

Our fighter aircraft entered Pakistan, dropped bombs (on terror camp) in Balakot, blew terrorists to smeethireens and came back.

“A wave of rapturous delight swept the entire country but a pall of gloom descended on Pakistan and the offices of Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“Kejriwal and Gandhi were worried about their vote bank but the Modi government’s Pak policy is clear. If they fire a bullet at us, we will launch a mortar at them,” he said.

He also asked Gandhi and Kejriwal to make their stand clear on National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's demand for a separate prime minister for Kashmir.

“I have been asking them for 22 days if there should be a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir. They’re mum because they think their voters will desert them,” he said.

“Kashmir is the crown of India. No one take it away from India till the BJP is there,” the party chief said.

He appealed to the electors to vote for Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is the BJP candidate from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, and Hans Raj Hans, its Northwest Delhi nominee, so that the party can “return to power and remove Article 370”.

Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats, goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

