Amit Shah cites frequent bandhs during Congress rule, says BJP made Manipur blockade-free

By: | Updated: April 5, 2019 5:13 PM

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government in Manipur, he said five helipads have been constructed under the Udan scheme, and highway spanning 300 km has been built in the state over the past five years.

Amit Shah, BJP national president , Manipur blockade-free, manipur, Biren Singh, Manipur Lok Sabha seats, lok sabha elections 2019Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government in Manipur, he said five helipads have been constructed under the Udan scheme, and highway spanning 300 km has been built in the state over the past five years. (PTI)

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP national president Amit Shah Friday said prices of essential items had sky-rocketed under the Congress rule due to repeated bandhs and strikes, but the BJP-led government has made the state “blockade-free”. Heaping praise on the party government in Manipur for its development work, Shah said Chief Minister Biren Singh can be termed “a true chowkidaar” (watchman) as he has served in the Border Security Force. “During the Congress rule, there were frequent bandhs, one of which lasted for 160 days. It led to escalation in the price of essential commodities. However, under Birenji, Manipur has become blockade-free,” he said while addressing a rally here.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government in Manipur, he said five helipads have been constructed under the Udan scheme, and highway spanning 300 km has been built in the state over the past five years. “If you compare the 13th Finance Commission, under the UPA, and 14th Finance Commission, under the NDA, you will find the Modi-led government has allotted 238% more funds for the development of the northeast,” he claimed.

Hailing boxing champion Mary Kom, who belongs to the state, Shah said Manipur is a “land of athletes and players.” “The BJP-led government is building India’s first national sports university in Manipur,” he added. Election to Manipur Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 11 and 18.

