Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee; says West Bengal CM supporting those who wish to divide India

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 2:56:29 PM

Amit Shah also insisted that Banerjee should also clear her stance on former Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's demand for a separate prime for his state.

Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee, west bengal cm, Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, Narendra Modi, Omar Abdulla, kashmir, TMCReferring to infiltrators as ?termites?, who are eating into the country?s resources, Shah said his party will throw them out after coming to power at the Centre for a second term. (IE photo)

Stepping up its attack on Mamata Banerjee, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the West Bengal chief minister has extended her support to those who wish to separate Kashmir from India. Addressing a rally here in Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said the BJP will continue its fight to ensure that Kashmir remains an integral part of India, no matter who is in power at the Centre. “Today we are in power, Narendra Modi is the prime minister. In the coming days, too, he will continue as the PM. But if a day comes when the BJP is no longer in power, its workers will still fight to ensure that Kashmir remains an integral part of India,” he said.

Shah also insisted that Banerjee should also clear her stance on former Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s demand for a separate prime for his state. “Mamata didi is supporting those who wish to divide India. We want to know what is her stand on Omar Abdullah’s demand for two prime ministers in the country,” he said.

Also read: Tej Bahadur Yadav’s nomination from Varanasi stuck, EC asks to explain dismissal from BSF

Referring to infiltrators as “termites”, who are eating into the country’s resources, Shah said his party will throw them out after coming to power at the Centre for a second term. He iterated that lawlessness has increased in the state, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dispensation making Bengal a “safe haven” for the infiltrators.

“Other than bomb manufacturing units, no factory has been set up in the state under the Mamata Banerjee government,” he stated. Talking about the Balakot air strikes, which was carried out in retaliation to Pulwama attack in Kashmir, Shah said the entire country celebrated the strikes, apart from Pakistan and two other individuals – Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee. “Only Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee mourned the air strikes. They are more interested in securing their vote banks than strengthening our national security,” he said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

