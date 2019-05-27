Amid buzz after poll debacle, Congress clarifies on Rahul Gandhi’s resignation

Published: May 27, 2019 5:17:24 PM

This comes amid rumours that Rahul Gandhi didn't want to continue as party chief despite the Congress Working Committee unanimously rejecting his offer to quit on Saturday.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi came under massive pressure after the historic defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress on Monday urged everyone including media to respect the sanctity of a closed-door meeting of the party and advised all to resist from falling ‘into the trap of conjectures or speculations’. This comes amid rumours that Rahul Gandhi didn’t want to continue as party chief despite the Congress Working Committee unanimously rejecting his offer to quit on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Monday, Congress communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “The Congress party expects everyone including the media to respect the sanctity of a closed-door meeting of the CWC. Various conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions, gossip and rumour mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted.”

He further said that the CWC held a collective deliberation on the performance of the party, the challenges before it as also the way ahead instead of casting aspersions on the role or conduct of any specific individual, a clear reference to the criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership abilities.

“We would request everyone, including the media, to not fall into the trap of conjectures or speculations and await the calibrated efforts by the Congress party towards the future course of action,” the statement said. Congress President Rahul Gandhi came under massive pressure after the historic defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which his party could win just 52 seats, up from 44 in the last general election.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from the post of party president. However, the CWC unanimously rejected his offer and requested him to continue his leadership and guidance. The CWC also authorised Gandhi to carry out a complete overhaul and a detailed restructuring at every level of the party. However, it was later reported that Gandhi was adamant to step down from the top post.

Political analysts believe that Rahul Gandhi’s excessive focus on Rafale and ‘chowkidar chor hai’ did not resonate with the voters who consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi an incorruptible figure. After the results, NC President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah too had said that it was time to reflect whether the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ campaign against Prime Minister Modi was the right move.

