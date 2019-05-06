Amethi: Smriti Irani alleges booth capturing by Rahul Gandhi, tweets video to ECI

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 11:52:02 AM

Smriti Irani is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi Lok Sabha seat. Rahul has been representing Amethi in Lok Sabha since 2004.

Smriti Irani, BJP, AmethiAmethi: BJP?s Smriti Irani is once again contesting against Rahul Gandhi

BJP’s Amethi candidate and Union minister Smriti Irani has alleged that the Congress workers were capturing booths and forcing voters to cast their vote for the ‘panja’ symbol in the constituency. Irani tweeted a video of an elderly woman who said that she was forced to press the button for the Congress party inside the booth against her wish. The woman said that she wanted to cast her ballot in favour of the BJP. Irani also tagged the Election Commission of India and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in her tweet.

“Alert Election Commission of India, Congress president Rahul Gandhi ensuring booth capturing,” her tweet reads.

Watch Video:


Speaking to reporters, Irani said that Rahul was resorting to “stealing” votes because of fear. She said that the Congress president will have to answer for such acts and demanded that the administration look into the matter at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the BJP has said that it will file a formal complaint with the returning officer with regard to reports of booth capturing in Amethi.

The BJP has fielded Smriti Irani once against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. In 2014, Irani had given Rahul a tough fight, reducing the winning margin of 1.08 lakh votes against 3.50 lakh votes in 2014. Rahul is seeking re-election from here for a fourth consecutive term.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Amethi: Smriti Irani alleges booth capturing by Rahul Gandhi, tweets video to ECI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition