Amarinder thanks voters, partymen for Congress’ good show in Punjab

Published: May 25, 2019 3:03:10 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh also thanked Punjab ministers, party legislators and Congress workers for the good show they put up in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh addressing media persons during a press conference, after Congress won 8 out of 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab, in Chandigarh on Thursday, May 23 2019.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday expressed his gratitude to voters for the impressive victory of the Congress in the state in this Lok Sabha polls.

Singh also thanked Punjab ministers, party legislators and Congress workers for the good show they put up in the state.

“I express my gratitude to all workers of Youth Congress and NSUI for their support and hard work which led to such a good showing in the Lok Sabha polls,” Singh tweeted.

“I also thank people of Punjab for placing trust in us by giving such a mandate,” the chief minister tweeted, reiterating his commitment of making Punjab “number one again”.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress won eight out of total 13 seats in Punjab, bucking the pro-Modi trend seen across northern and central India in this general election.

The Congress romped home to impressive victory on eight seats, surprising both the SAD-BJP combine and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and improving its tally from three in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It had won Gurdaspur in a bypoll in 2017.

The Akali Dal-BJP alliance won four seats. The lone seat won by the AAP was of Sangrur, a constituency retained by Bhagwant Mann.

