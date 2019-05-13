‘Am chanting Jai Shri Ram. Arrest me if you can’: Shah dares Mamata Banerjee | Watch

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2019 4:10:25 PM

Amit Shah's scheduled rally in Jadhavpur had to be called off after state government did not give him permission to land his helicopter and attend a public rally in Jadhavpur

Amit Shah addressing a rally in West Bengal?s Joynagar on Monday. (ANI)

BJP president Amit Shah today challenged Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Addressing arally in West Bengal’s Joynagar on Monday, Shah claimed that while the state government can stop him from attending rallies, it will not be able to stop BJP’s victory march.

Pointing out that Mamata Banerjee gets angry every time someone chants Jai Shri Ram, he added as per PTI, “I am chanting Jai Shri Ram here today, if you (Mamata Banerjee) have the guts, arrest me. I will be in Kolkata tomorrow.” Recently, a video clip went viral showing the state CM getting upset at people for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency.

Referring to the state government denying him permission to land his helicopter in Jadavpur, he said that the state CM was visibly perplexed and wants to stop him from attending rallies. The BJP president’s scheduled rally in Jadhavpur had to be called off after the state government did not give him permission to land his helicopter and attend a public rally at Baruipur area.

He once again referred to infiltrators as “termites”, who are wasting resources in India, and went on to say the BJP after coming to power at the Centre for the second term will throw them out. “Mamata Banerjee has turned Sonar (golden) Bangla into Kangal (pauper) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank,” he added as per the agency.

Amit Shah, while hitting out at the state CM for allegedly running a “syndicate raj” in West Bengal, claimed that the TMC is working to benefit her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. “Earlier it was syndicate tax, now it has been replaced by nephew tax. We have to throw out this corrupt government of Bua-Bhatija (Aunt and Nephew). We will defeat this corrupt regime,” he added.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

