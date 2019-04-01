Am a Shiv Sainik, not a Chowkidar: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray days after heaping praise on PM Modi

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 11:34 AM

PM Narendra Modi had launched 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar Chor hai jibe.

Shiv Sainik, Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaignUddhav Thackeray says he is a Shiv Sainik, not a Chowkidar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ (I am watchman too) campaign. Thackeray said that he is not a chowkidar, but a shiv sainik instead.

Thackeray’s reaction comes two after he shared stage with BJP president Amit Shah and other NDA leaders in Gandhinagar and heaped praise on PM Narendra Modi for his leadership. Thackeray had even dared the opposition to name their prime ministerial candidate and said that the NDA is united and will once again form the government under Modi.

PM Modi’s ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign has become very popular with crores adding prefix ‘chowkidar’ to their name on social media platforms, the BJP has claimed. Modi had launched the campaign to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe over PM’s alleged involvement in wrongdoings in the Rafale deal.

