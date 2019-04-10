Alpesh Thakor, Congress’ OBC face and Gujarat MLA, likely to quit party

April 10, 2019

Alpesh Thakor had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls in 2017. He had contested from Radhanpur seat and defeated his BJP rival Lavingji Thakor by 15,000 votes.

The Congress party in Gujarat is set to suffer a huge blow ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with its prominent OBC leader and MLA from Radhanpur, Alpesh Thakor, reportedly mulling to resign from the party. A Times of India report today said, citing his close aide Dhaval Jhala, that Thakor has already done so though there was no official confirmation in this regard at the time of filing this report.

Thakor’s apparent resignation comes amid reports that he was unhappy over the distribution of tickets in the state for the Lok Sabha polls. Thakor is a prominent OBC leader in the state and his resignation from the party could dampen the party’s prospects in the state.

According to television reports, Thakor was mulling to join the BJP but is yet to take a call. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in his home state on Wednesday where single-phase election will take place on April 23.

Reports of Thakor’s differences with the Congress’ state unit leadership are not new. Last month, he had openly admitted that he was not happy with the functioning of the Congress leaders in Gujarat. But later, he had met party president Rahul Gandhi and announced that he has no plans to quit the Congress and join the BJP.

Last month, reports were doing the rounds that Thakor will quit the Congress and join the BJP. The saffron party was also hopeful of getting him on board ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and even offered him a ministerial berth in the Vijay Rupani government.

