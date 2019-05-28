All prominent opposition leaders, CMs, Governors invited for Modi’s swearing in

Published: May 28, 2019 10:34:30 PM

The invitation to opposition leaders is seen as Modi's move to reach out to them following the fiercely fought election in which the BJP registered a massive victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives to address his supporters at a public meeting in Ahmedabad. (Reuters/File)

All prominent opposition leaders, chief ministers and governors have been invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in for a second term on Thursday, highly-placed sources said Tuesday.

The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The sources said all chief ministers, governors, former prime ministers and presidents have been sent invitations for the event.

They said invitations for the ceremony are being sent to all the major regional and national political parties of the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm on Thursday.

The government has also invited leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries for the swearing-in ceremony

