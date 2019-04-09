‘Ali vs Bajrangbali’: Yogi Adityanath invokes Hanuman after Mayawati’s appeal to Muslims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Days after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati openly appealed Muslims not to vote for the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday also jumped into the Ali vs Bajrangbali debate. Addressing an election rally in Meerut, Adityanath said if Congress, BSP and SP trust ‘Ali’ to win elections, the BJP has the support of ‘Bajrangbali’. Adityanath’s polarising remark is likely to provide the Opposition parties ammunition to target the BJP just a couple of days ahead of the first phase voting for Lok Sabha elections.

“Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko Ali par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi Bajrangbali par vishwaas hai (If Congress, SP, BSP trust Ali, then we also have Bajranhbali),” Adityanath said.

Addressing a joint rally of Mahagathbandhan in Deoband earlier this week, former UP CM Mayawati had appealed Muslims not to waste their vote by opting for the Congress.

“I appeal to Muslims that the Congress is not capable of defeating the BJP. Only the alliance parties are capable of doing it. Congress does not want the alliance to win. I appeal to Muslims that vote for alliance only. Do not vote for the Congress,” Mayawati had said during the rally which was also attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh.

Rajnath Singh disapproves of caste politics

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has disapproved of Mayawati’s statement and said that politics should not be done on the basis of “caste, creed and religion”. Rajnath Singh said Mayawati’s remark was disappointing and stressed that BJP’s politics is about justice and humanity rather than caste, creed and religion.

“It is very unfortunate (what Mayawati said). Politics should not be done on the basis of Hindu-Muslim. Politics should not be done on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Our (BJP) politics is not on the basis of caste, creed and religion. It is on the basis of justice and humanity. We never say only Hindu should vote for us and not Muslims or vice versa. In a healthy democracy, you can’t even imagine this,” Rajnath Singh told news agency ANI in an interview.

Voting for first phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to be held on 91 parliamentary constituencies spread across 20 states on April 11. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on May 23. In 2014, the BJP and its allies won 73 out 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.