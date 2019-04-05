Akhilesh Yadav will tax wealthy Indians more to remove inequality — Read his manifesto

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Reuters/File)

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday released its manifesto listing out what the grand alliance will do if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among the issues that the SP has stated are education, the economics of social justice, employment, national security, and automation to destroy caste discrimination.

While the 16-page manifesto has touched upon many social issues, it has committed to addressing rising inequality in society. To do this, the grand alliance has proposed many programmes including an additional tax on super-rich people.

Calling India the most unequal country in the world, the vision document said: “The rich have become super-rich — in fact, the richest 10% of the population (uniformly upper caste) owns more than 60% of India’s wealth. And the poor have struggled with income growth well below inflation. Half the population has just 8% of India’s wealth, and are getting poorer every day.”

To deal with rising inequality, the grand alliance manifesto has committed to run social welfare programmes that will be financed by raising taxes on wealthy Indians.

“We see no reason why the rich should get richer, without giving back more. We see no reason why someone making crores of rupees should pay the same tax rate as a salaried employee. We propose financing this increase in social transfers by imposing an additional 2% tax on the total wealth of households owning more than Rs 2.5 crores (about 0.1% of Indian households),” the manifesto said.

The document also said that it was a time to add a top income tax bracket for the ultra-rich who hide their income using complex structures. “Doing so would unlock up to an additional 1% of the GDP. This will free crores of Indians from a poverty trap that is crippling the nation’s growth,” the manifesto said.