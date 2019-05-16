Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at UP CM, tweets photo sharing meal with Adityanath lookalike

By: |
Updated: May 16, 2019 10:14:56 AM

akhilesh yadav, yogi adityanath,, uttar pradesh election newsAkhilesh Yadav shares a photo having a meal with Yogi Adityanath lookalike. (Photo/Twitter@yadavakhilesh)

Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘poori’  jibe at Yogi Adityanath: Adding to his list of jibes against Yogi Adityanath, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has shared a photo having poori-sabji with a lookalike of incumbent CM aboard what looks like a private jet. Akhilesh shared the photo of him having a meal with a bald man dressed in saffron along with a message.

Jab unhone hamare jaane ke baad mukhyamantri awaas ko ganga jal se dhoya tha tab humne bhi tay kar liya tha ki hum unko poori khilaengey! (When we left the CM residence, the house was cleansed with ganga jal. That day I had decided that we will have poori with him),” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

This is not for the first time that the Yogi Adityanath lookalike is seen with Akhilesh Yadav. The man, whose name is Suresh Kumar, has been seen campaigning with Akhilesh during several election rallies.

Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted a photo with Suresh Kumar earlier introducing him as ‘babaji’. “We cannot bring fake God, but we have ‘babaji’ who will tell the truth about the government,” he had tweeted.

The Samajawadi Party chief, who served as Uttar Pradesh CM from 2012 to 2017, had to vacate the CM’s bungalow after his party faced a stunning defeat in the Assembly polls. The BJP had won an overwhelming majority in 403-seat UP Assembly. The saffron party’s victory was remarkable considering the fact that it had not projected any CM face prior to the polls. The BJP’s central leadership handed over the charge to firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath after much deliberations.

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled in the seventh and last phase of polls on Sunday, May 13. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

