Akhilesh Yadav defends Azam Khan over his remarks against Jaya Prada

Former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday came out in defence of Azam Khan, who has been under sharp attack for making distasteful remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada. Khan without naming Prada had said that people of Uttar Pradesh took 17 years to understand her, but he knew in just 17 days that she wears a ‘khaki underwear’.

However, the UP CM said that Azam Khan was talking about someone else. “We are Samajwadi people. We can not use language that hurt our women and their dignity. Samajwadi people can never do that,” Akhilesh Yadav said while addressing a rally in Rampur. His statement comes hours after the state authorities booked Azam Khan for his derogatory remarks.

Several BJP leaders have reacted strongly and demanded action against Azam Khan. External Minister Sushma Swaraj questioned Mulayam Singh Yadav for his silence on Azam Khan and asked to not to stay silent like ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ did at disrobing of Draupadi in Mahabharata.

“Brother Mulayam, you are the patriarch of the Samajwadi Party. In Rampur, Draupadi is being disrobed in front of you. Don’t commit the mistake of staying silent like Bhishma Pitamah,” she said in a tweet.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed Azam Khan and questioned the silence of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. He said that the indecent remark against Jaya Prada reflected the mean mindset and personality of Azam Khan. “The silence of Akhilesh Yadav over it is shameful…and the silence of Mayawati, despite her being a woman, indicates that they are ready to do and put up with anything for the sake of power,” he added.

Jaya Prada, who recently joined the BJP, is contesting from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.