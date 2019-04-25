Akhilesh, Mayawati, Congress cannot keep country safe, says Amit Shah

Published: April 25, 2019 2:20:32 PM

Pointing to the Congress manifesto promise of scrapping the sedition law, Shah claimed the move was to prevent those, who had allegedly raised "anti-national" slogans, from going to jail.

Union minister and sitting MP Manoj Sinha is seeking re-election from the Ghazipur seat.

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that Opposition leaders cannot look after the security of the country properly. Addressing a rally in Ghazipur constituency of Uttar Pradesh, Shah alleged that BSP chief Mayawati and her Samajwadi Party and Congress counterparts, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, respectively, were upset with the Balakot airstrikes.

“These ‘mahamilavati’ people talk about the country. Akhilesh, Mayawati and Congress cannot keep the country safe,” the BJP chief said. Shah said the BJP cannot do ‘ilu-ilu’ with terrorists, an apparent reference to the popular short form of ‘I love you’. “Though it were the terrorists of Pakistan who were killed (in the Balakot airstrikes), but it was an atmosphere of mourning in the offices of Bua (Mayawati, Bhatija (Akhilesh) and Rahul baba,” he said. “I could not find out as to why they were so sad. Why were they moving about with a long face? Were those terrorists their maternal or paternal cousins?” Shah asked.

He said the BJP cannot play with the security of the country. “If a bullet is fired from there (Pakistan), a bomb will be sent from here (India)… eent ka jawaab patthar se diya jayega (If someone throws bricks, then will respond by throwing rocks),” the BJP leader stressed. Shah alleged that Gandhi and the Congress want to break the nation with the “tukde-tukde gang”. Pointing to the Congress manifesto promise of scrapping the sedition law, Shah claimed the move was to prevent those, who had allegedly raised “anti-national” slogans, from going to jail. Union minister and sitting MP Manoj Sinha is seeking re-election from the Ghazipur seat.

