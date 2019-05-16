Ajit Pawar differs from uncle Sharad Pawar, says ‘no doubt’ about functioning of EVMs

Published: May 16, 2019 8:41:18 AM

Sharad Pawar is among the key opposition leaders who have been questioning the authenticity of EVMs and pitching for the use of ballot papers in elections.

Ajit pawarAjit Pawar has said that he has no doubt about the functioning of EVMs.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar faced a major embarrassment when his nephew Ajit Pawar said that he ha no doubt about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Ajit’s remark comes close on the heels of Sharad Pawar and his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule questioning the functioning of EVMs.

Without naming the BJP, Ajit said that that saffron party would not have lost polls in five states if the EVMs could be tampered with.

“Several people have doubts about EVMs. They feel it could be tampered with, which is detrimental to democracy. I don’t think so, but these people keep saying this. If that was the case, they (BJP) would not have lost five states,” Ajit Pawar said.

“If there was a problem with EVMs, the Congress wouldn’t have won in the state assembly elections last year… the court has also given a decision on it,” the former Maharashtra deputy CM added.

Ajit was referring to the results of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram in November and December last year which the BJP lost. While in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP lost power to Congress, it failed to make a mark in Telangana and Mizoram.

Ajit Pawar’s view on the functioning of EVMs is not new. He had maintained the same stance in his poll campaigns as well. Recently, he had pulled up a party worker in Pune during an election campaign who had said NCP candidate had lost due to EVM malfunctioning.

Sharad Pawar is among the key opposition leaders who have been questioning the authenticity of EVMs and pitching for the use of ballot papers in elections. He had even addressed a joint press conference with opposition leaders last month on the issue, voicing concerns over the functioning of EVMs. Last week, the NCP supremo had said that he himself had seen vote cast in favour of his party reflecting in the BJP’s kitty.

“I am also concerned about the machine. In Hyderabad and Gujarat, some people kept an EVM before me and asked me to press a button. I pressed the button against ‘watch’ (the NCP’s symbol) and the vote got cast in favour of ‘lotus’ (the BJP’s symbol). I saw it happening myself,” he had said.

His daughter Supriya Sule has also questioned the use of EVMs and favoured use of ballot papers to bring more transparency in the system.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

