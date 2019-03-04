Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda joins BJP

Panda, who fell apart with the BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, had recently said that he is willing to join hands with anybody “committed to tackling the severe problems that Odisha now faces”. IE)

Former Biju Janata Dal leader Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda joined the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, giving a boost to the party in Odisha as it looks to improve its tally in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Panda met BJP chief Amit Shah and joined the party at its office in the national capital on Monday.

The Assembly poll in Odisha is likely to be held along with the parliamentary elections, and the party hopes that the presence of Panda will brighten its prospects, especially in coastal Odisha.

Panda, who owns an influential media empire in the state, had been a leading parliamentarian of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal before he fell out with its leadership.

In the 2014 general elections, Panda won won from Kendrapara on a BJD ticket. He was suspended in January last over for indulging in anti-party activities. He resigned from BJD later in 2018, after he had serious difference with Odisha chief minister Patnaik.

Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies and the BJD had won 20 of them in 2014. The BJP had won only one seat — Sundargarh, represented by Union minister for tribal affairs Jual Oram.

The BJP has identified Odisha as one of the priority states ahead of the 2019 polls. In the 2017 state rural elections, the BJP emerged as the second largest party, pushing the Congress to the third spot.