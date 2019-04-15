After Yogi, Mayawati, EC bans Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi from campaigning

The Election Commission Monday barred SP leader Azam Khan and Union minister Maneka Gandhi for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively for their controversial remarks.

Khan was under the poll panel’s lens for making derogatory remarks against BJP candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada, while Gandhi had told Muslims to vote for her as they will need her once the Lok Sabha elections are over.

Earlier in the day, the EC had barred UP chief minister Adityanath for 72 hours and BSP leader Mayawati for 48 hours for their religious comments.