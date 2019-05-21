After PM Modi, Amit Shah’s rap, Pragya Thakur announces ‘maun vrat’ till Lok Sabha elections results are out

Last week, BJP leader Pragya Thakur had stoked a massive controversy by calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a 'deshbhakt' (patriot).

Pragya Thakur maun vratBJP?s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur during an election campaign Bhopal.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah rapped Pragya Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a patriot, the BJP leader and Bhopal candidate on Monday again apologised for it and said she is observing a ‘maun vrat’ till the Lok Sabha elections are declared. In a tweet, Thakur said that she has decided to observe silence for nearly three days (63 hours) as a mark of penance.

Thakur, a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case but out on bail on medical grounds since April 2017, said that she felt it was now time for some ‘soul searching’. Her ‘maun vrat’ begun on Monday morning. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23.

“After the poll process, the time has arrived for soul searching. During this period, if my words have hurt the patriots, I apologise for it. As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance,” she said in a tweet posted in Hindi.


Last week, Thakur had stoked a massive controversy by calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’ (patriot). Her remark came immediately after actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that independent India’s first extremist was a Hindu and his name was Nathuram Godse.

Thakur’s remark put the BJP on the backfoot with opposition asking PM Modi and the BJP to clear their stand on Godse. When PM Modi and Amit Shah took strong objection to Thakur’s statement, she issued an apology.

Prior to it, Thakur had claimed that Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in action during Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 because of her curse. The Election Commission of India had even imposed a 72-hour ban on Thakur from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls for her controversial statements.

