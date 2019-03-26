BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress on Thursday

By: | Updated: March 26, 2019 8:12 PM

Despite being in the BJP, Shatrughan Sinha questioned various decisions of the party such as the success of demonetisation and Rafale fighter jet deal. Not only that, Sinha joined the grand opposition rally organised by Mamata Banerjee.

Shatrughan Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha news, Shatrughan Sinha congress, Shatrughan Sinha bjp, Shatrughan Sinha joining bjp, lok sabha elections, elections 2019, 2019 electionsGoing by Sinha’s recent statements, it was certain that he may not be in the saffron party for very long but it was not clear which party he would join. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shatrughan Sinha is set to join the Congress on Thursday, PTI reported. “Shatrughan Sinha will join Congress in New Delhi on March 28 at 11.30 am … He will be our candidate from Patna Sahib,” the news agency quoted chairman for the state Congress election campaign committee Akhilesh Prasad Singh saying.

This comes just days after the BJP replaced the actor-turned-politician with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as Lok Sabha candidate from Patna Sahib seat in Bihar. Sinha is the sitting MP from Patna Sahib.

Going by Sinha’s recent statements, it was certain that he may not be in the saffron party for very long but it was not clear which party he would join. Shatrughan Sinha has been at odds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Not only that, Sinha joined the grand opposition rally organised by Mamata Banerjee, a fierce critic of PM Modi. He also met various opposition leaders who have been attempting to forge an anti-Modi front.

On Tuesday, Sinha even praised Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income guarantee scheme and called the Congress President ‘master of situation’. “It’s a masterstroke by the ‘master of situation’, Rahul Gandhi – declaring Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/ announcement ‘chhal kapat’,” he said.

Earlier, the leader had given a hint of leaving BJP by posting Urdu couplet that says: “Mohabbat karne wale kam na honge, teri mehfil mein lekin ham na honge (there won’t be any dearth in your admirers, but I would not be among them).”

