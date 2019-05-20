After exit polls predict rout, AAP says cancel Lok Sabha polls if mismatch in VVPAT and EVM vote count

With the exit polls predicting a complete washout for the Aam Aadmi Party, its leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has jumped the gun and called for an inquiry into the Lok Sabha elections that lasted two months. Singh said that elections should be scrapped in case of any discrepancy in the VVPAT and EVM vote count. "Is EVM the real game? Were these exit polls conducted after taking money? How is this possible that in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, and West Bengal, everywhere, BJP is predicted to win? Every Opposition party should demand cancellation of Lok Sabha Election if there's any mismatch in VVPAT and EVM vote count," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in a tweet. \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932 EVM \u0939\u0948? \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 EXIT POLL \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e? \u092f\u0942 \u092a\u0940, \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928, \u091b\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940\u0938\u0917\u0922\u093c, \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930, \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939 BJP \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u092f\u0915\u093c\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e? \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0932 EC \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 VVPAT-EVM \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0921\u093c\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 Election \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0901\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0964 \u2014 Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 19, 2019 The counting of votes for the 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 will begin on May 23 after seven phases were completed on May 19. Earlier in April, Naidu and opposition allies had approached the Supreme court, however, the top court in May had rejected the VVPAT plea that had demanded 50 percent VVPATs be counted during the election results. The allies later decided to appeal the ECI seeking review of the counting rules. Most exit polls released on Sunday predicted a low tally for AAP in Delhi while others gave it one or no seat at all. The same exit polls have predicted a major victory for the ruling BJP in the national capital, West Bengal and Odisha. Singh's remarks come at a time when almost every exit poll forecasted victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another term. Surveys by India Today has projected 339-369 seats for NDA while, Today\u2019s Chanakya gave the BJP-led alliance 340. News18 has given over 330 seats to NDA. India News has projected 298 seats, Times Now 306, ABP-CSDS 277 and Republic 287-305 seats for the NDA. India Today-Axis termed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal biggest loser in polls as biggest looser in polls. The poll projected a total BJP clean sweep. As per Times Now-VMR exit poll 2019 results, BJP in Delhi could win six of the seven Lok Sabha seats while the one could be bagged by the Congress, predicting zero seats for AAP. News 18 too projected BJP winning all 7 seats leaving theCongress and AAP empty-handed. the survey by ABP-CSDS, however, forecasted the BJP getting 5 out of 7 seats in the national capital, whereas Congress and AAP could win one seat each. READ ALSO |\u00a0Every exit poll can't be wrong: When Omar Abdullah decided to switch off TV Most Opposition leaders have already dismissed the exit poll results. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee simply deemed the exit polls as "gossip", appealing to opposition parties to stay \u2018united, strong, and bold.\u2019 However, Andhra CM seemed unperturbed, he said on Twitter, \u201cTime and again exit polls have failed to catch the People's pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP govt will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP govt at the center.\u201d Echoing the skepticism is Punjab CM Cap. Amarinder Singh and fellow Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav blasted the Congress for being unable to fight against the BJP while Omar Abdullah seemed to have accepted the predictions by Exit polls.