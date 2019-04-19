After 72-hour campaigning ban, Adityanath is back; UP CM says respect constitutional bodies

By: | Published: April 19, 2019 3:16 PM

Adityanath also reiterated his Hindu identity as he defended his visits to temples during the ban.

campaigning ban, Adityanath, uttar pradesh, constitutional bodies, lok sabha election, lok sabha election 2019, After 72-hour campaigning ban, Adityanath is back; UP CM says respect constitutional bodies

As the 72-hour campaigning ban imposed on him by the Election Commission came to an end, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said that respect for constitutional bodies was part of the BJP’s ideology. Adityanath also reiterated his Hindu identity as he defended his visits to temples during the ban. He tweeted that the visits should not be linked to politics as he was practising his right to faith enshrined in the Indian constitution.

“The experience attained through darshan of Ram Lalla and Bajrang Bali at Hanuman Garhi and Sarayu Mata temples is difficult to express,” he said. The chief minister said that in the last 72 hours, he had given full respect to the order of the Election Commission.
“Giving full respect to constitutional institutions and democratic values is an important part of the BJP’s ideology,” he tweeted.

Congratulating the people on the occasion Hanuman Jayanti, he said he had immense faith in Bajrang Bali.

The ban on canvassing had come into force from 6 pm on Tuesday. On Thursday, BSP supremo Mayawati had accused Yogi Adityanath of violating ban on canvassing by visiting temples. She had also lashed out at the Election Commission for allegedly turning a blind eye to the “violations”.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. After 72-hour campaigning ban, Adityanath is back; UP CM says respect constitutional bodies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition