Accusing TMC of anarchy, Amit Shah shares video of Mamata minister asking supporters to attack CRPF jawans

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, after a video of one of the state’s ministers and CM Mamata Banerjee’ trusted lieutenant Ratna Ghosh Kar on social media shows her asking party supporters to attack CRPF jawans on poll duty if the need arises.

Taking to Twitter, Shah commented on the video uploaded by the BJP Bengal Twitter handle, and slammed the TMC saying such destruction of democracy won’t last long and that people of the state will vote out the Mamata-led government. “Finally, Mamata didi’s trusted lieutenant accepts that her party believes in the idea of violence and anarchy. But I want to remind Mamata Didi that such destruction of democracy won’t last long. People of Bengal will vote out TMC at the hustings. Her time is up!”

Kar is heard telling TMC supporters in the video, “Keep in mind that to win a war, there is nothing called justice or injustice, there is nothing called democracy. To win a war, use of all means is justified. We have heard Tipru da, Zakir da, you all are here, you all have helped in elections during 2016. I have seen you all getting beaten by central forces, bloodshed.”

Kar then goes on to say that central forces will not matter and that the party’s women cadre will “beat them with broomsticks”.

“This time around, the challenge is even bigger but there is nothing to worry about. I will stand with Tipru da and will visit every booth in all the areas. We won’t pay heed to central forces, wherever they will stop us, we will ask our female volunteers and leaders from women workers to beat the central forces with broomsticks and force them to retreat from the area. There is nothing to worry about,” she says.

Three Lok Sabha constituencies in the state — Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Raiganj — go to polls in the second phase tomorrow. Alipurduars and Cooch Behar went to polls in the first phase on April 11. The state has 42 Lok Sabha seats which will go to polls in all seven phases. The saffron party has also written to the Election Commission to review the biopic of Banerjee named ‘Baghini’ ahead of its release .

On Tuesday, as many as 10 people were held following a violence in West Bangal’s Asansil after Ram Navami procession, IANS reported