Abhijit Mukherjee hits back at Mamata over ‘helped by RSS’ remark, says TMC terrorising voters in Jangipur

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit is Congress candidate from Jangipur seat in West Bengal. (File Photo/PTI)

Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suggesting that he was being helped by the RSS in Lok Sabha elections. Mamata had said that Mukherjee, Congress candidate from Jangipur seat, is contesting with RSS support.

Accusing Mamata’s Trinamool Congress of terrorising voters in his constituency, Abhijit demanded deployment of para-military forces across polling booths and also in villages in the area. Voting in Jangipur is scheduled to be held on April 23 in the third of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

He said the TMC was doing just what it did in Kooch Behar during panchayat polls. “We saw what happened in Cooch Behar, we are facing the same kind of problems. During the panchayat polls last year, TMC goons did not allow us to even file nominations…. We have demanded that all booths in Jangipur be declared sensitive and paramilitary forces be posted – not just in booths but also en route,” the Indian Express quoted Abhijit Mukherjee, as saying.

Also Read: Mamata govt denies landing permission for Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter

Speaking at an election rally in Uttar Dinajpur earlier this week, Mamata had said that Congress has entered into a secret understanding with the BJP and that RSS was helping Abhijit Mukherjee and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress candidate from Baharampur, to win elections.

Mamata’s comment was seen as an attempt to indirectly refer to Pranab Mukherjee attendin a function of the RSS in Nagpur last year.

Top Congress leaders had raised objections over Pranab’s decision, however, the veteran leader went ahead and attended the event. Pranab Mukherjee, who was country’s president during last three years of UPA-2 rule, had been associated with the Congress since 1969.