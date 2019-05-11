AAP West Delhi candidate son’s stunning claim: ‘Father paid Rs 6 crore to Kejriwal for poll ticket’

By: |
Published: May 11, 2019 5:32:09 PM

Uday Singh also alleged that his father even attempted to bail out former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who has been convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

arvind kejrwal twitter, arvind kejrwal news, arvind kejrwal congress, arvind kejrwal indian express, aap cash for ticket, west delhi candidate balbir singh jakhad, balbir singh jakhad son, app candidate list, 2019 lok sabha elections, delhi eletion dates New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media regarding the Saturday?s attack on him during an election roadshow, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 5, 2019. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

A day before polling in Delhi, an Aam Aadmi Party candidate’s son on Saturday alleged that his father paid Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal for Lok Sabha ticket. The ‘cash for ticket’ allegation against the AAP was made by the son of the party’s West Delhi nominee Balbir Singh Jakhar. Balbir Singh’s son Uday Jakhar also said that he has credible evidence to prove the allegations.

News agency ANI has put out a video in which Uday claimed: “My father joined politics about three months ago, he had paid Arvind Kejriwal Rs 6 crore for a ticket, I have credible evidence that he had paid for this ticket.”

He also wondered as to why Arvind Kejriwal given him ticket as he joined politics just three months ago. Uday also said that his father was not even part of the Anna Hazare movement, yet he has been a ticket by the AAP. He claimed that his father was given the ticket as he agreed to pay Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai. “The payment was made to Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

READ ALSO | PM Modi is like bride who makes less rotis, more noise with bangles, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Uday Singh also alleged that his father even attempted to bail out former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who has been convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

He said that he wanted to expose his father and AAP so that people know their candidate and vote wisely. “When I asked for assistance for education, my father told me that he had to use the money for his political benefits,” he alleged.

However, Balbir Singh Jakhar has rubbished the allegations saying that he never discussed with his son anything about his candidature. “I speak to him (Uday) very rarely. He stays at his maternal parents’ home from the time of his birth. I divorced my wife in 2009. She stayed with me for only 6-7 months. His custody was granted to my wife after the divorce,” Jakhar said.

Polling on all seven parliamentary seats will happen tomorrow (Sunday).

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. AAP West Delhi candidate son’s stunning claim: ‘Father paid Rs 6 crore to Kejriwal for poll ticket’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition