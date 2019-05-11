AAP West Delhi candidate son’s stunning claim: ‘Father paid Rs 6 crore to Kejriwal for poll ticket’

A day before polling in Delhi, an Aam Aadmi Party candidate's son on Saturday alleged that his father paid Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal for Lok Sabha ticket. The 'cash for ticket' allegation against the AAP was made by the son of the party\u2019s West Delhi nominee Balbir Singh Jakhar. Balbir Singh's son Uday Jakhar also said that he has credible evidence to prove the allegations. News agency ANI has put out a video in which Uday claimed: "My father joined politics about three months ago, he had paid Arvind Kejriwal Rs 6 crore for a ticket, I have credible evidence that he had paid for this ticket." He also wondered as to why Arvind Kejriwal given him ticket as he joined politics just three months ago. Uday also said that his father was not even part of the Anna Hazare movement, yet he has been a ticket by the AAP. He claimed that his father was given the ticket as he agreed to pay Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai. "The payment was made to Arvind Kejriwal," he said. READ ALSO |\u00a0PM Modi is like bride who makes less rotis, more noise with bangles, says Navjot Singh Sidhu Uday Singh also alleged that his father even attempted to bail out former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who has been convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He said that he wanted to expose his father and AAP so that people know their candidate and vote wisely. "When I asked for assistance for education, my father told me that he had to use the money for his political benefits," he alleged. However, Balbir Singh Jakhar has rubbished the allegations saying that he never discussed with his son anything about his candidature. "I speak to him (Uday) very rarely. He stays at his maternal parents' home from the time of his birth. I divorced my wife in 2009. She stayed with me for only 6-7 months. His custody was granted to my wife after the divorce," Jakhar said. Polling on all seven parliamentary seats will happen tomorrow (Sunday).