AAP vs AAP in Lok Sabha elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal facing peculiar challenge in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal

It’s AAP vs AAP in Delhi for Lok Sabha elections 2019! What’s in a name? The eternal question was posed by Juliet for Romeo in William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. However, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener seems to be wondering the same as a certain Aapki Apni Party with a namesake abbreviation has announced candidates for five Lok Sabha seats out of a total 7 constituencies.

Aapki Apni Party chief Rambir Chauhan sounded the poll bugle by sending a stern message to Kejriwal that their sole objective was to expose the falsehood of the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP. Chauhan has said that AAP would get nothing from Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. On the similarity with AAP’ name and logo, Chauhan said that there were over 25 parties with a similar acronym as BJP. He said that Aapki Apni Party party is not the only one as around six other political parties bear the AAP abbreviation, as per IE report.

AAP candidate list 2019: Chauhan, a BSP candidate in the 2015 Assembly polls from Burari, said they were not associated with anyone and he wanted to fight against corruption and abolish caste politics. The party has fielded Virender Pratap Singh from Chandni Chowk, Sunil Thakur from New Delhi, Mohammed Naseer from East Delhi, Deepak Kumar from South Delhi, Mukesh Rajora from North East Delh, the IE report said.

The court battle between Aam Aadmi Party and Aapki Apni Party began last year, as the AAP led by Kejriwal filed a plea in Delhi High Court seeking Election Commission of India (ECI)’s stand on registration of Aapki Apni Party. Kejriwal’s AAP cited that the acronym would confuse electorates of Delhi.

Delhi Lok Sabha polling date 2019: In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a saffron storm swept the polls as BJP won 7 out of 7 seats. This year Kejriwal is banking on Delhi to pose a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The seven seats of Delhi- Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi- will go to polls during the sixth phase on May 12.