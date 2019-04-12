AAP releases ‘report card’ of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi — check how she fared

The Aam Aadmi Party has come out with a “report card” of BJP’s New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and slammed her for not taking any concrete steps in the last five years towards development of the national capital. The “report card” has been brought out by the AAP as part of a campaign under which it is releasing such compilation on each MP who was elected from the national capital in 2014. The AAP has come out with “report cards” of BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari, North East Delhi MP, and senior party leader Harsh Vardhan, MP from Chandni Chowk.

“Being New Delhi MP, in 2014 she was appointed to head NDMC meetings, even there all promises made to the people turned out to be imaginary,” AAP leader Gopal Rai said. “During 2014 elections she promised houses for all in NDMC areas, what is the status of this promise five years later? During the past five years Lekhi did not utter a word on either demonetisation, GST or sealing in Delhi,” he said.

Reacting to it, Lekhi lashed out at the AAP, saying, “Who the hell are you to question me? People in my constituency know the work I have done.” “I have given self defence training to 18,012 women and the villages I adopted you should see the work done there. I got electric wire changed, put all services under the road, build open gyms, among other things,” she said.

“My address on sealing is of public knowledge, if they lie on that then I don’t know what to say. They are running away from their own responsibility,” she added.