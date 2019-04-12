AAP releases ‘report card’ of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi — check how she fared

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 10:45 PM

The "report card" has been brought out by the AAP as part of a campaign under which it is releasing such compilation on each MP who was elected from the national capital in 2014.

election 2019, lok sabha election 2019, lok sabha election, AAP, report card, BJP, MP, Meenakshi LekhiAAP releases ‘report card’ of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi — check how she fared

The Aam Aadmi Party has come out with a “report card” of BJP’s New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and slammed her for not taking any concrete steps in the last five years towards development of the national capital. The “report card” has been brought out by the AAP as part of a campaign under which it is releasing such compilation on each MP who was elected from the national capital in 2014. The AAP has come out with “report cards” of BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari, North East Delhi MP, and senior party leader Harsh Vardhan, MP from Chandni Chowk.

“Being New Delhi MP, in 2014 she was appointed to head NDMC meetings, even there all promises made to the people turned out to be imaginary,” AAP leader Gopal  Rai said. “During 2014 elections she promised houses for all in NDMC areas, what is the status of this promise five years later? During the past five years Lekhi did not utter a word on either demonetisation, GST or sealing in Delhi,” he said.

Read Also| Why aren’t you speaking on jobs, women’s safety, farmers: Raj Thackeray to PM Modi

Reacting to it, Lekhi lashed out at the AAP, saying, “Who the hell are you to question me? People in my constituency know the work I have done.” “I have given self defence training to 18,012 women and the villages I adopted you should see the work done there. I got electric wire changed, put all services under the road, build open gyms, among other things,” she said.

“My address on sealing is of public knowledge, if they lie on that then I don’t know what to say. They are running away from their own responsibility,” she added.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. AAP releases ‘report card’ of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi — check how she fared
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition