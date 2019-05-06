AAP suffers fresh blow, MLA Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP days ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Delhi

Another AAP MLA joins BJP: Days after the Aam Aadmi Party's Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party suffered yet another blow on Monday when MLA Devinder Sehrawat joined the saffron party. Sehrawat, who represents Bijwasan constituency in the Delhi Assembly, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Vijay Goel at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Sehrawat accused the AAP of ignoring him and said that he was not even invited for party functions. Sehrawat had been suspended by the AAP from its primary membership a few months ago on the charges of anti-party activities. Also Read:\u00a0Arvind Kejriwal on 'slapgate': Modi orchestrating attacks on me for questioning his love for Pakistan He is the second AAP MLA to have joined the BJP in less than a week. Anil Bajpai had joined the BJP last week soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to lure AAP MLAs in Delhi where voting for Lok Sabha election in scheduled to be held on May 12. Bajpai had said that he was hurt by lack of respect and peculiar type of functioning in AAP. "It has detracted from its original path," he said after jumping the ship. The series of resignations from Aam Aadmi Party comes days after Delhi minister and Kejriwal's trusted aide Manish Sisodia's allegations that the BJP was offering Rs 7 crore each to AAP MLAs to switch sides. Responding to the allegations, Vijay Goel, who has served as the BJP's Delhi unit president in the past, claimed that nit seven but 14 AAP MLAs were in touch with the BJP. Goel said the MLAs want to quit the AAP due to frustration and humiliation they have been meted out in the party. The BJP had swept 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi winning all seven parliamentary seats. The AAP is hoping to\u00a0 snatch a few seats from the BJP this year, however, the task is not going to be that easy for Kejriwal and company after the Congress denied to form an alliance to contest the Lok Sabha polls together.