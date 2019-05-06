AAP suffers fresh blow, MLA Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP days ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Delhi

By: |
Updated: May 6, 2019 2:23:49 PM

Devinder Sehrawat accused the AAP of ignoring him and said that he was not even invited for party functions.

Devinder Sehrawat, AAP MLA joins BJPAAP Bijwasan MLA Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP. (Photo/ANI)

Another AAP MLA joins BJP: Days after the Aam Aadmi Party’s Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party suffered yet another blow on Monday when MLA Devinder Sehrawat joined the saffron party. Sehrawat, who represents Bijwasan constituency in the Delhi Assembly, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Vijay Goel at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Sehrawat accused the AAP of ignoring him and said that he was not even invited for party functions.

Sehrawat had been suspended by the AAP from its primary membership a few months ago on the charges of anti-party activities.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal on ‘slapgate’: Modi orchestrating attacks on me for questioning his love for Pakistan

He is the second AAP MLA to have joined the BJP in less than a week. Anil Bajpai had joined the BJP last week soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to lure AAP MLAs in Delhi where voting for Lok Sabha election in scheduled to be held on May 12.

Bajpai had said that he was hurt by lack of respect and peculiar type of functioning in AAP. “It has detracted from its original path,” he said after jumping the ship.

The series of resignations from Aam Aadmi Party comes days after Delhi minister and Kejriwal’s trusted aide Manish Sisodia’s allegations that the BJP was offering Rs 7 crore each to AAP MLAs to switch sides.

Responding to the allegations, Vijay Goel, who has served as the BJP’s Delhi unit president in the past, claimed that nit seven but 14 AAP MLAs were in touch with the BJP. Goel said the MLAs want to quit the AAP due to frustration and humiliation they have been meted out in the party.

The BJP had swept 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi winning all seven parliamentary seats. The AAP is hoping to  snatch a few seats from the BJP this year, however, the task is not going to be that easy for Kejriwal and company after the Congress denied to form an alliance to contest the Lok Sabha polls together.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. AAP suffers fresh blow, MLA Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP days ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition