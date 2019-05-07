AAP candidate Atishi’s manifesto focuses on women safety

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 7, 2019 4:35:03 AM

The manifesto said the first major step will be to increase the number of PCR vans in East Delhi, so that 24-hour police surveillance acts as a deterrent for anti-social elements.

atishi, delhi full statehood, delhi statehood, east delhi candidate, atishi aap, atishi gautam gambhir bjp, women safety delhi, atishi women safety, PCR van, atishi manifesto, aap manifestoAAP’s East Delhi constituency candidate Atishi. (PTI Photo)

From starting women-only buses after 7 pm, to increasing the number of PCR vans and establishment of mahila thanas, East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi Marlena focussed on women safety in the manifesto released by her Monday.

Marlena said many DDA roads in the constituency are not well lit and are a major concern for women.

“A thorough survey will be conducted to identify all dark spots around East Delhi, and proper lighting will be installed in these areas,” the manifesto said.

The manifesto said the first major step will be to increase the number of PCR vans in East Delhi, so that 24-hour police surveillance acts as a deterrent for anti-social elements.

“New police beat boxes will be set up around residential areas, so that people feel safe at all hours of the day, and response time for problems reduces to no more than a few minutes,” it said.

She said the number of police officials working in East Delhi will be increased, keeping in mind the population density and high demand of the area. Recruitment will be made for all vacant posts she added.

“At least 33 per cent women police officials will be recruited for all posts under the Delhi Police. Mahila Thanas will be set up in East Delhi, which will be staffed with women police officials, so that there is no fear of reporting crimes,” the manifesto said.

In education sector, the manifesto promised to get the constituency its own university campus, so that students do not have to travel across Delhi in search of good colleges.

“Along with a new university campus, East Delhi’s youth will also get more centres for vocational and technical education that makes them job-ready. Holistic learning and arts education institutions would be set up to provide opportunities to students,” it said.

On development of public transport, women-only bus service will be initiated on busy routes after 7 pm, so that women feel safe using public transport at all times. This service will give preference to recruiting women bus drivers, the manifesto promised.

On environment protection, the manifesto said East Delhi is popularly called ‘jamunapaar’, but the river that is tied to the identity of Delhi, is in fact little more than a ‘nallah’ today.

“With full statehood, the Delhi government will coordinate between various government agencies to ensure Yamuna’s revival,” it promised.

The manifesto also gives a brief introduction of Marlena and mentions her role in revamping the state of education in government-run schools in the national capital.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. AAP candidate Atishi’s manifesto focuses on women safety
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition